Lok Virsa serves notice to Najam Sethi to vacate its building

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa) has served notice to journalist Najam Sethi to vacate lok virsa display center located at F-6 super market under National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH).

According to the notice, the building of lok virsa display center was illegally occupied by Najam Sethi as the agreement between M/s. Vanguard Books (Pvt) Lahore and National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) has been expired in 28 February 2020.

After the expiry of rental agreement, NIFTH does not intend to further extend the "Rental Agreement", said the notice.

"That after the expiry of the rental agreement and without any further extension, occupation of the aforementioned property has become illegal, unlawful, unauthorized and without lawful authority", it added.

"You are hereby directed once again to vacate the aforementioned building (Property of NIFTH) within seven (07) days and hand over to this office peaceful possession, along with clearance of all the utilities bills etc", notice concluded.