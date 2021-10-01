Lok Virsa starts online registration in 'Sufi' music classes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa has started the process of online registration in 'Sufi' music classes under the supervision of instructor Prof. Saeed Ahmad.

Prof. Saeed, the author of the great Sufi wisdom series of Punjabi- English books, is a prominent name in the author community.

According to Lok Virsa, the last date for the registration in the course is October 10.

The participants would learn about the 'Sufiana Kalaam', Sufism, and concepts of Punjabi Sufism.

They will get an understanding of the vision, wisdom, and poetry of Fariduddin Ganjshakar, Baba Bulleh Shah, and Shah Hussain along with the story of 'Heer & Ranjha' and Glimpse of Saif ul Malook.

Sufism, known as tasawuf in the Arabic-speaking world, is a form of Islamic mysticism that emphasizes introspection and spiritual closeness with God.