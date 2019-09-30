Lok Virsa starts preparations to hold folk festival 'Lok Mela'

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has started preparations to organize its annual ten-day folk festival, popularly known as 'Lok Mela 2019', from November 15 here at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has started preparations to organize its annual ten-day folk festival, popularly known as 'Lok Mela 2019', from November 15 here at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

According to Lok Virsa, this event has become a symbol and patronage to our rich cultural diversity and active participation of the people of Pakistan.

Ten-day folk festival aiming at reviving endangered folk arts, crafts and music as well as to promote and safeguard traditional practitioners associated with Pakistan's folk heritage.

It would serve to disseminate the dynamic creativity of our countryside and give rural folk a pride in their identity.

The main thrust of the 10-day festival would be focus on provincial harmony and national integration highlighting contribution of the people in building future Pakistan.

Hundreds of master artisans, folk artists, rural musicians and folk dancers from all over the country including remote and far-flung regions would participate in the festival, bringing with them their creativity in arts, crafts and innovation and win recognition of their talent at national level.

Punjabi Folk artist Laila Jatti said it was good news for the folk artists to learn about the announcement of ten days folk mela. She said that Lok Mela would be attended by artists from across the country, which would provide than an opportunity to promote their art and culture under one roof. She also expressed her desire to be part of this cultural event to present folk Punjabi culture.

Pakistan first Opera Star Singer Saira Peter also expressed her desire to be part of the this festival. Talking to APP, she said that she was singing Sufi songs and want to promote peace through Sufism. Saira Peter said that it was really good initiative by the Lok Virsa to promote folk art and culture of the country. She said that the festival would provide the good opportunity to the artists of far-flung areas to present their local folk culture in the Federal capital.