Lok Virsa Starts Technical And Vocational Education Training Programme

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Lok Virsa starts Technical and Vocational Education Training programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH-Lok Virsa) Wednesday started Technical and Vocational education and Training (TVET) trades in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) under Prime Minister's "Skills for All" Hunarmand Pakistan Programme.

Talking to APP, Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali said the programme's goal was to create a forum for talented artists to express themselves.The initiative would assure that the young generation would not betray their artistic abilities, he added.

Talha said the young generation of our country has immense potential and capabilities for attracting people and being the center of attraction.

