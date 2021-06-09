UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa Starts Work On Restoration Of A Carved Wooden Door

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:46 PM

Lok Virsa starts work on restoration of a carved wooden door

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has started work on the restoration of a carved wooden door

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has started work on the restoration of a carved wooden door.

On the special directives of Executive Director of Lok Virsa, Talha Ali Kushvaha, a carved wooden door has been shifted from the store and sent for restoration, said a statement issued here.

This beautifully carved door will be installed at the main entrance of the newly renovated Exhibition Gallery next to the Media Centre.

Lok Virsa is popular for its beautifully hand-carved wooden doors featuring majestic designs and attractive artwork.

