UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Arrange Qawwali Night On April 23

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2022 | 02:51 PM

Lok Virsa to arrange Qawwali night on April 23

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa would organize Qawwali Night on April 23 to entertain audience with singing skills of Ghulam Abbas Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa would organize Qawwali Night on April 23 to entertain audience with singing skills of Ghulam Abbas Ali Khan.

According to lok virsa, the entry is free and anyone could bring their family and friends to this classical night while all shops will be also be opened to facilitate the audience.

The event aimed at promoting the virtues of peace, harmony and love through traditional music developed many centuries ago by the Sufi saints.

Qawali is a devotional form of music that dates back to 13th Century spreading the theme of peace, love, harmony and compassion.

Ghulam Abbas Ali voice range is greater than the keys of his harmonium and beats of the tablas, and the compositions full of emotions would be enjoyed by music lovers.

