Lok Virsa To Celebrate Quaid Day On Dec 24

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a ceremony to celebrate 145th birthday of father of the nation Quaid-e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinah on December 24.           Unveiling ceremony of "Quaid's Vintage Car" will be held in Pakistan Monument Museum by Minister for Federal education and Professional Training,  National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood.  Vintage car entrusted to the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) by family of renowned businessman Seth Eassaji Musaji from Balochistan.

Lok Virsa has scheduled various events including photographic exhibition by National archives of Pakistan and book exhibition by National library of Pakistan to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, an official said on Wednesday.

He said that the main events will be held at Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa to observe the birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam.

He said that special events would be arranged on the day to highlight and promote the ideas and views of Quaid e Azam, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.

