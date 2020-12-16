UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa To Display Quaid's Vintage Car On Dec 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 12:28 PM

Lok Virsa to display Quaid's Vintage Car on Dec 24

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold cultural programs to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam in befitting manner on the occasion of his 145th birth anniversary on December 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold cultural programs to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam in befitting manner on the occasion of his 145th birth anniversary on December 24.Launching ceremoney of "Quaid's Vintage car" will be held in Pakistan Monument Museum by Minister for Federal education and Professional Training,� National History and Literary Heritage,� Shafaqat Mehmood.������������������������������������������������� ��������������������� Moreover, Lok Virsa� has scheduled various events including photographic exhibition to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam and the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent, Executive� Director Talhan Ali Khan Khushvaha said while talking to APP.��� He said that the main events will be held at Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa to observe the birth anniversary of founder of nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

ED said that these events would be arranged with an aim to educate the youth about the Quaid's vision and Pakistan's ideology.

He said that special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.����������������������Exhibition of books will also be held including� display of national songs on large screen multimedia projector in Museum Hall, screening of documentaries on Quaid's life in Pakistan Monument and Heritage Museum, performance by folk singers who will sing patriotic songs while a group of traditional drummers would also� mesmerize audience with their spell bounding perfomance, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Democracy Car December Muslim Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Closing educational institutions due to Covid-19 w ..

11 minutes ago

Woman SHO tricks an alleged robber into friendship ..

26 minutes ago

Motorcyclist dies in road crash

3 minutes ago

Russia's Siberia, Ural Have Over 50% Positive COVI ..

18 minutes ago

APS attack: Nation observes 6th anniversary of the ..

60 minutes ago

Education Minister Mr. Shafqat Mehmood attends ‘ ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.