ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will display vintage car used by father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 143th birth anniversary as a gesture of tribute.

Under the series of special programmes scheduled on December 25 to mark Quaid's birth anniversary, Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa will hold different recreational programmes that will continue from 10 a.m. to 6pm while Federal Minister for education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage�Shafqat Mehmood�will be the chief guest of the ceremony.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideals and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.

The celebrations would be aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid's vision and Pakistan's ideology through different documentaries, exhibition of books, paintings and pictures.

Different performers including singers, actors and traditional artists will pay tribute to great leader through their performances throughout the day.

Large number of people from different walks of life would be expected to participate in Quaid's day celebration at Lok Virsa and Pakistan Monument Museum.