Lok Virsa To Hold An Event To Mark International Women's Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), in collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights,has organized an event on March 8 to observe the International Women's Day.

In account of international Women Day under the theme of 2020 "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights" Lok Virsa will encompass long- day activities.

Realizing the significance of the day, Lok Virsa will feature the special performances to pay tribute the women of Pakistan, an official told here Friday.

He said that stalls of Women Artisan's-at-work, food stalls by Women Entrepreneurs at Anarkali Façade at Heritage Museum will be placed.

There will be Screening of videos of eminent female artists of Pakistan at Museum Hall including Painting Exhibition by students of local universities at Museum Hall.

Poetic Symposium will also be held on "Role of Women in Pakistan" at Media Studio Hall and seminar on "Promotion and Protection of Women Rights in Pakistan" at Media Studio Hall.

There will also be theater and music performances to celebrate international women day.

