Lok Virsa to hold an online webinar on June 6 on culture of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa ) will hold an online webinar on culture of Balochistan from June 6 to 7 to celebrate history, art and culture of the province.

In collaboration with institute of Arts Hast-o-Neest, there will be conversation with esteemed scholars, artists and conversationist to represent Brahvi, Baloch, Pashtun and Hazara communities.

Baloch culture and its significance will be highlighted and strategies will be discussed for safeguarding and conservation of Balochistan culture, an official said on Thursday.

He said Balochistan is a distinct land with distinct folk heritage and it is also a cradle of world's oldest civilization.

He said that it is now high time that the colours of this province should be projected on national level adding that Folk arts and their practitioners need patronage and encouragement.

He said that there will be a holistic review of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Balochistan in different sessions.

They will also feature local folk songs and beautiful culture of Balochistan through embroidery, dresses, music and food, which is typically a rare find in Islamabad.

