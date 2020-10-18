Lok Virsa to hold Annual Lok Mela from Nov 6th to 15th

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has finalized its preparations to hold 10-day annual 'Lok Mela' from November 6th to 15th.

The festival will culminate with a colourful ceremony on November 6 which will be graced by Minister for Federal education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Shafqat Mahmood.

The festival aimed at promoting indigenous folk heritage, creating harmony among all federating units and providing a platform to master artisans, folk artists and rural performers to get recognition of their talent at national level.

According to an official, the main features include provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, folk cuisine, cultural nights,folkloric performances and other many attractions.

A ten-day folk festival would focus on provincial harmony and national integration while highlighting the contribution of our people in building the future of our country.

He said that to make Lok Mela entertaining and attractive all preparations has been finalized.

He said that Culture departments of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and diplomatic community have been invited to set up pavilions presenting their indigenous folk culture, artisans, folk artists and traditional cuisine as link nodes of the festival's foundation grid. Special attractions featuring folk singers, folk entertainers and other entertaining shows have been organized to make festival colorful and attractive. Folk entertainers and rural musicians are invited from all over the country to participate in the festival. Mela entry ticket will be Rs.50/ and Lok Mela will start daily from 10 am to 10 pm and will give an opportunity to the residents of the twin cities to experience the colours and warmth of diverse cultures from all over the country. /395