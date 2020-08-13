UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa To Hold "Azadi Show" On August 14

Thu 13th August 2020

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold Independence Day celebrations titled "Azadi Show" on August 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold Independence Day celebrations titled "Azadi Show" on August 14.

The program will feature live musical performances by renowned artists.

According to an official,other events included 'Milli Naghma' presentations, live performances by youth to pay tributes to Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, people of Kashmir and martyred.

The day long programs would focus on the freedom movement, heroes of the Pakistan Movement, the rich culture and traditions of Pakistan through performing arts and Kashmir,he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

