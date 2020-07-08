UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa To Hold Dialogue On 'Protection Of Balochistan's Culture' On July 11

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:17 PM

Lok Virsa to hold dialogue on 'Protection of Balochistan's Culture' on July 11

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a dialogue session titled "Protection of Balochistan's Culture" on July 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a dialogue session titled "Protection of Balochistan's Culture" on July 11. In collaboration with institute of Arts Hast-o-Neest, there will be conversation with esteemed scholars and artists to discuss the ways to protect culture of Balochistan.

Jamil Hussain, Deputy Director Archaeology, Government of Balochistan said here on Wednesday.He said that Baloch culture and its significance would be highlighted and strategies would be discussed for safeguarding and conservation of Balochistan culture.

He said that there would be a holistic review of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Balochistan in different sessions.

