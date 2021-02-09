UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa To Hold Dialogue Session On Sindhi Heritage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 12:07 PM

Lok Virsa to hold dialogue session on Sindhi heritage

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold two days dialogue session on "Sindh history, heritage and diversity" on February 13 and 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold two days dialogue session on "Sindh history, heritage and diversity" on February 13 and 14.

In collaboration with Hest-o-Neest, the dialogue is meant to spotlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh.

Various experts will participate to shed light on rich diversity of Sindh culture, religions, ethnicity ,heritage and creed, an official told APP on Tuesday. He said that well known intellectuals and writers will be discussing about the Sindh's rich culture. He said that "Sindh's culture has the influence of Greek, Ropman, Persian, Central Asian and Muslim cultures adding that Sindh also exported its craft and culture to these areas as many of its customs and other ancient civilizations have similarities".

