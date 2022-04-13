Lok Virsa to hold exhibition of Islamic Calligraphy from April 22

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is planning to hold an exhibition of Islamic calligraphy to mark the holy month of Ramzan from April 22 till end of Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is planning to hold an exhibition of Islamic calligraphy to mark the holy month of Ramzan from April 22 till end of Ramzan.

Lok Virsa is a specialized institute dealing with research, collection, documentation, preservation and dissemination of Pakistan's traditional culture and folk heritage,said a press release issued here.

Interested bonafide calligraphers are invited to send copy of their work (s) along with their brief profile to Lok Virsa by 18th April 2022.

Terms and conditions are ,Lok Virsa reserves the right to accept or reject any work received from the calligraphers only framed calligraphic work(s) will be entertained Being a promotional effort to project the work of calligraphers, no payment for display of work will be made by Lok Virsa.

The respective calligrapher will hand over the work selected by Lok Virsa at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum.

The work will be returned to the calligrapher after the exhibition.