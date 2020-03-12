Lok Virsa To Hold "Free Puppet Show" On March 18

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has scheduled a "Free Puppet Show" on March 8 to revive the dying art of puppet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has scheduled a "Free Puppet Show" on March 8 to revive the dying art of puppet.

The show will feature theme based puppetry that usually revolved around current issues including women related issues, education and environment to educate the audience especially children through infotainment.

Special puppet artist will perform in the show who have taught special techniques of puppetry from different institutions.

These puppet shows are promoting society's culture and ethnicity with the references to their folk legacies, an official said on Thursday.

He said that In collaboration with Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop and OXFAM, the puppet show will be staged every month.