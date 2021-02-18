Lok Virsa to hold Mother Language Literature Festival on Feb 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned to celebrate the 6th Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival on February 21 to highlight the value of languages in Pakistan.

Intellectuals having experiences from Pakistani mother languages will participate in the event as speakers and moderators to promote Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity by fostering critical thinking and learning through effective use of creative expression in mother languages.

The festival would include Mother languages Mushaira, Mother Languages Music Evening, Discussions on Languages, Literature and Culture, Book launches, audio-visual screening, cultural performances, mother languages book stalls, food courts, cultural exhibitions and mobile library,an official of Lok Virsa told APP.

He said the participants and youngsters will experience colors of literature, culture, art, music and much more from around 20 Pakistani languages.

Other attractions will include painting and antiques exhibitions, children's science fun activities and book stalls.

�� "This festival offers a platform for celebrating all 70 plus languages of Pakistan and encourages language communities to take action for saving these languages from extinction," he said.