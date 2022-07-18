UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Hold Photo Exhibition On July 20

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Lok Virsa will organize a photo exhibition on July 20 to highlight inter-regional and inter-cultural activities between Pakistan and Indonesia.

An official of Lok Virsa said that the five-day exhibition will showcase selected photos and videos aimed at providing a new perspective on the historical links, religious background, and confluence of civilizations of the two countries from the past to the present.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said the exhibition titled "A night at Lok Virsa Museum: The confluence of Civilization between Pakistan and Indonesia" would be organized in collaboration with the Indonesian embassy to focus on the spread of Buddhism in Indonesia, Islamic civilization, ancient civilization, and Rock Art.

A large number of people from different walks of life including diplomats and government officials are expected to attend the event.

