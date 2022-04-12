UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Hold Series Of Training Courses In Folk, Crafts & Folk Music

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 12:54 PM

Lok Virsa to hold series of training courses in folk, crafts & folk music

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa is planning to hold a series of training courses in folk crafts and folk music from next month (May-October)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa is planning to hold a series of training courses in folk crafts and folk music from next month (May-October).

With an objective to promote traditional skills and inculcate awareness among the masses particularly youth students about the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan.

In this regard the schedule of the courses included calligraphy, truck art, block printing, pottery and folk singing harmonium playing, said a press release issued here.

There is no age limit to join these courses by any individual male or female who wants to learn traditional skills can apply for these courses.

Courses fee is Rs 2,000/- per head per month non-refundable, fee will be charged in advance, fee once paid will not be refunded, payment can only be made by visiting lok virsa office.

Lok virsa will arrange for resource persons/artisans/master trainers for the courses and take care of other arrangements involved.

Participants will arrange for training material at their own trainers will guide them in purchasing the material.

All individuals are requested to register themselves by providing following information in the form and payment of course fee.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Guide Male From

Recent Stories

Javed Latif is likely to return to Pakistan after ..

Javed Latif is likely to return to Pakistan after Eid: Javed Latif

9 minutes ago
 NAB should be shut down: Shahid Khaqan

NAB should be shut down: Shahid Khaqan

29 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka defaults on entire $51bn external debt

Sri Lanka defaults on entire $51bn external debt

46 seconds ago
 Russian Army Destroyed 2 Ukrainian Ammunition Depo ..

Russian Army Destroyed 2 Ukrainian Ammunition Depots, Hangar With Aircraft - Mos ..

49 seconds ago
 Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Calls for Imm ..

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Calls for Immediate Parliamentary Elections

50 seconds ago
 Iconic Moscow Fair of Classical, Contemporary Art ..

Iconic Moscow Fair of Classical, Contemporary Art Reopens on Tuesday

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.