Lok Virsa to hold series of training courses in folk, crafts & folk music

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa is planning to hold a series of training courses in folk crafts and folk music from next month (May-October).

The main objective is to promote traditional skills and inculcate awareness among the masses particularly youth students about the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan.

In this regard the schedule of the courses included calligraphy, truck art, block printing, pottery and folk singing harmonium playing, said a press release issued here.

There is no age limit to join these courses by any individual male or female who wants to learn traditional skills can apply for these courses.

Courses fee is Rs 2,000/- per head per month non-refundable, fee will be charged in advance, fee once paid will not be refunded, payment can only be made by visiting Lok Virsa office.

Lok virsa will arrange for resource persons/artisans/master trainers for the courses and take care of other arrangements involved.

