Lok-Virsa to hold special cultural show marking Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Lok Virsa will hold a special cultural programme on August 5 to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination for the last seven decades.

The programme would mark three years of military siege of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Youm-e-Istehsal, a Lok Virsa official on Wednesday.

He said the special cultural programme being organized with the collaboration Kashmir Affairs Ministry would start at 10 a.m. and continued till 6 p.

m.

Divulging details of the programme, he said the Kashmiri artisans from different fields including embroidery, Namda, Gabba and jewelry would demonstrate their art work for public throughout the day.

"The programme also features a photo exhibition and video screening in which Indian brutalities on the innocent Kashmir people will be displayed and screened at the Pakistan National Heritage Museum," he added.

He said banners bearing slogans highlighting the Kashmir cause would also be displayed in the premises of Lok Virsa.