Lok Virsa to hold Sufi Sangat on Baba Bulleh Shah on Oct 8

National Institute of Cultural and Hertaige (Lok Virsa) will organize Sufi Sangat on the poetic vision of "Baba Bulleh Shah" here on October 8. Sufi Sangta titled " Ultey Hor Zamaaney Aye" will shed light on the Verses (Kafi) from his poetry which were used not only by the Sufis of Sindh and Punjab, but also by Sikh gurus

Sufi Sangta titled " Ultey Hor Zamaaney Aye" will shed light on the Verses (Kafi) from his poetry which were used not only by the Sufis of Sindh and Punjab, but also by Sikh gurus. Professor Saeed will read his famous including Athwara, Baramah, Shiarfi, Oeodh, Gandhan and Kafi,an official told APP on Wednesday.

Bulleh Shah Poetry describes the meaning of life and expressed the search of Allah in a very beautiful manner.

He said that Bulleh Shah Poetry strikes the reader is his bold and arrogant critique on the several topic related to society views.Bulleh Shah shayari preaches a simple concept of humanity, faith, thoughts and creed by which any individual can achieve a higher and more pure existence.Baba Bulleh Shah was a beacon of hope and peace for the citizens of Punjab and pure legend in Sufism, he stated.

Sufiana Kalams would also be presented by Singer Arieb Azhar to pay tribute to Baba Bulleh shah.