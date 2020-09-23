Lok Virsa To Hold "Sufi Sangat" On Baba Farid Shakar Ganj On Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold "Sufi Sangat" on the poetic vision of "Hazrat Baba Farid Shakar Ganj" on September 24. Talking to APP, an official of Lok Virsa told that well-known sufi poet Prof Saeed Ahmad would shed light on his sufi wisdom and poetic vision. Sufiana Kalams will be presented by Singer Areib Azhar, he added. He said that Baba Farid's famous poetry would be presented including "Ay Farid Rokhi Sokhi Kha Kar Thanda Pani Pii", "Ay Farid Mati Ko Bura Na Jaan" and "Ay Farid Makanon Par Dolat Ka Israaf Na Kar''.

Some poetry from his famous books including Rahatul Qulub, Fawaidus Salikeen, Asrarul Wujud, Asrarul Awlia, Tohfatul Asrar, Tohfatul Akhyar will also be presented.

He said that other prominent poet and scholars will also participate to enlighten his poetry vision. Baba Farid laid the basis for a vernacular Punjabi literature adding that his most important contributions to Punjabi literature was his development of the language for literary purposes, he stated.

He possessed great literary and poetic skills adding that the main teaching or message of Baba Farid was love for humanity and salvation through self-purification and to him service to the poor was the greatest form of worship to God, he said.

He said that strict SOPs would be followed with social distancing.