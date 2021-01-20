UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa To Hold Sufi Sangat On Mian Muhammad Bakhsh Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:57 PM

Lok Virsa to hold Sufi Sangat on Mian Muhammad Bakhsh tomorrow

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold Sufi Sangat on the poetic vision of "Mian Mohammad Bakhsh on January 21 (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold Sufi Sangat on the poetic vision of "Mian Mohammad Bakhsh on January 21 (Thursday).

Sufi Sangat titled "Saif-ul-Maluk" will shed light on the verses (Kafi) from his major and well known work Saif-ul-Malook, which is popular in all parts of the world where Punjabi is understood.

Author of great sufi wisdom Saeed Ahmed will narrate the story and verses of his poetry from Saif- ul-Maluk in which the beautiful story of love between a prince and a fairy was written in a poetry form by Muhammad Baksh, an official told here on Wednesday.

�� Mystic poet of Punjabi literature Mian Muhammad Bakhsh wrote Saif-ul-Malook at the age of just 33 in which he narrated about himself.

He said that "today they are millions of his admirers and hundreds of readers of the Saif-ul-Maluk".��He said that he devoted his whole life writing such powerful spiritual thoughts in a versified form whose beauty now must be admired in a sincere and honest way.

Mian Mohammad Bakhsh not only talks about the various social evils such as greed, lust, violence, arrogance and negative trends in the society but also gives solutions for the problems, he stated.

Related Topics

World January All From Million Love

Recent Stories

PM to lay foundation stones of mega development pr ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports 88 new locally transmitte ..

3 minutes ago

Foreigners without face masks punished with push-u ..

3 minutes ago

Zvolen takes top spot in Slovakia's ice hockey lea ..

3 minutes ago

NAB closes all inquiries against Chaudhary brother ..

20 minutes ago

China's FDI inflow up 6.2 pct to record high in 20 ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.