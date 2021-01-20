Lok Virsa to hold Sufi Sangat on Mian Muhammad Bakhsh tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold Sufi Sangat on the poetic vision of "Mian Mohammad Bakhsh on January 21 (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold Sufi Sangat on the poetic vision of "Mian Mohammad Bakhsh on January 21 (Thursday).

Sufi Sangat titled "Saif-ul-Maluk" will shed light on the verses (Kafi) from his major and well known work Saif-ul-Malook, which is popular in all parts of the world where Punjabi is understood.

Author of great sufi wisdom Saeed Ahmed will narrate the story and verses of his poetry from Saif- ul-Maluk in which the beautiful story of love between a prince and a fairy was written in a poetry form by Muhammad Baksh, an official told here on Wednesday.

�� Mystic poet of Punjabi literature Mian Muhammad Bakhsh wrote Saif-ul-Malook at the age of just 33 in which he narrated about himself.

He said that "today they are millions of his admirers and hundreds of readers of the Saif-ul-Maluk".��He said that he devoted his whole life writing such powerful spiritual thoughts in a versified form whose beauty now must be admired in a sincere and honest way.

Mian Mohammad Bakhsh not only talks about the various social evils such as greed, lust, violence, arrogance and negative trends in the society but also gives solutions for the problems, he stated.