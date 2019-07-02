UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa To Hold Summer Gala This Weekend

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:38 PM

Lok Virsa to hold Summer Gala this weekend

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a Summer Gala event this weekend to provide an evening full of recreational activities to the people from twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a Summer Gala event this weekend to provide an evening full of recreational activities to the people from twin cities.

The Gala event, organized under the management of private tour operators Pakistan Explorers, will feature fun activities for kids and adults including food stalls, music concert and fun zones for children aged 4-14 to encourage them for physical games and to lessen their screen time.

An event organizer told APP that Gala event will be aiming to create an entertaining yet families and kids friendly environment.

She said that space for different stalls including food and music was also available so people who want to become part of Gala can have their own stalls of their products", she said.

She said that event will start at 4 in the evening that will conclude with musical event at 10 in the night. "Mini concert will feature the performances of musical bands 'Khamaj' and 'Darbari � The Band' for audiences to experience soulful eastern music", she added.

Tickets are available at main reception of Lok Virsa. Minimum amount of 650 rs, participants can enjoy fun zone with their kids that also includes, jumping castle, rung fight and balloons fight.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Event From Mini

Recent Stories

Up-gradation of textile sector is imperative: FCCI ..

2 seconds ago

Supreme Court (SC) summons DC Faisalabad upon ba ..

3 minutes ago

1st Professional Development Programme for Faculty ..

3 minutes ago

SC moved against production orders of Zardari, Far ..

3 minutes ago

Fuel Truck Explosion in Nigeria Kills 50, Injures ..

3 minutes ago

Simonyan Calls on Zelenskyy in Ukrainian to Assist ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.