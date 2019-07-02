Lok Virsa to hold Summer Gala this weekend

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold a Summer Gala event this weekend to provide an evening full of recreational activities to the people from twin cities

The Gala event, organized under the management of private tour operators Pakistan Explorers, will feature fun activities for kids and adults including food stalls, music concert and fun zones for children aged 4-14 to encourage them for physical games and to lessen their screen time.

An event organizer told APP that Gala event will be aiming to create an entertaining yet families and kids friendly environment.

She said that space for different stalls including food and music was also available so people who want to become part of Gala can have their own stalls of their products", she said.

She said that event will start at 4 in the evening that will conclude with musical event at 10 in the night. "Mini concert will feature the performances of musical bands 'Khamaj' and 'Darbari � The Band' for audiences to experience soulful eastern music", she added.

Tickets are available at main reception of Lok Virsa. Minimum amount of 650 rs, participants can enjoy fun zone with their kids that also includes, jumping castle, rung fight and balloons fight.