Lok Virsa To Hold Three-day Long "Kashmir Cultural Exhibition"from Feb 5

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:44 PM

Lok Virsa to hold three-day long

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold three-day long "Kashmir Cultural Exhibition" from Feburary 5, to show solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold three-day long "Kashmir Cultural Exhibition" from Feburary 5, to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

A series of programs and activities will be held to highlight the sacrifices of innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian Occupied Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective.��� Excutive Director Talhan Ali Khan told APP that in three-day long exhibition, various events has been planned including Wazwan,a special and prominent banquet meal of Kashmir will be presented for visitors.

������� He said that� preparing this is not less than an art and this multi-course meal is an important part of Kashmiri traditions and culture.

There will be special exhibition of Kashmiri Artisans-at-work and exhibition of Kashmiri Folk Crafts.

������� Kashmir musical night will also be�held to mesmerize the audience with folk songs and local dances by folk singers ,he added.��� Folk dances will be presented including Kud Dance,Dumhal danc-e,Bhand pather, Bacha Nagma and Bhand Jashan to entertained the onlookers with their distinctive attire and unique dance moves.

��������The lok Virsa building will be decorated with posters of scenery from Kashmir, he stated.

���������ED said that the timing of three-day long exhibition will be from 10.am to 11.pm and visitors are advised to wear face masks and adhere to the SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

