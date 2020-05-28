Lok Virsa to hold two-day webinar from June 6 on culture of Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa ) will hold a two-day long webinar on culture of Balochistan from June 6 to 7 to celebrate the beautiful customs and traditions of Balochistan. In collaboration with institute of Arts Hast-o-Neest, the two day webinar will feature Balochistan contingent including craftspeople, folk artists, folk musicians and dance groups.

Baloch culture and its significance will be highlighted and strategies will be discussed for safeguarding and conservation of Balochistan culture, an official said on Thursday.

He said that master artisans, Handi crafts,folk artists, rural musicians and exotic craft bazaar from Balochistan will participate to make the event colour full.

He said Balochistan is a distinct land with distinct folk heritage and It is also a cradle of world's oldest civilization. He said that It is now high time that the colours of this province should be projected on national level adding that Folk arts and their practitioners need patronage and encouragement.

He said that there will be a holistic review of the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Balochistan in different sessions. They will also feature local folk songs and beautiful culture of Balochistan through embroidery, dresses, music and food, which is typically a rare find in Islamabad.