Lok Virsa To Hold "Youth Engagement Night" At Annual Lok Mela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold "Youth Engagement Night" on November 10 at "Annual Lok Mela". The night aims to promote traditional skills, inculcate awareness among younger generation about the indigenous folk heritage of Pakistan and above all, to create a spirit of peace and unity, strengthen and re-enforce national harmony and integration through a cultural perspective.

The main features will include congregation of youth, youth artisans-at-work, live folk musical and folk dance performances by young folk artists, folk musicians and folk dancers, craft bazaar, traditional cuisine of all provinces, etc.

The night will present popular national songs, Kalam-e-Iqbal, mystic songs, folk songs and folk dancers, all presented by young artists and folk musicians attired in coloured traditional costumes,an official said on Monday.

He said that The ceremony will present popular 'milli naghmas', 'Kalam-e-Iqbal', live folk musical and folk dance performances by young folk artists, folk musicians and folk dancers.

Lok Virsa has invited youth community from twin cities of Rawalpindi/ Islamabad to join and express a message of peace, unity and harmony to the entire nation through a cultural perspective. Timings of the Mela will be from 10 am to 8 pm daily.

Lok Virsa annual mega event was scheduled from November 6 to 15 at Lok Virsa Complex, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian, Islamabad, he stated.

/395