Lok Virsa to initiate nationwide tourism & cultural fests from Oct 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) - Lok Virsa, has joined hands with Orangeloft & Sweettooth to initiate nationwide tourism and cultural festival from October 23 at the TDCP site Murree.

It has a wide network of locations, vision and local inclusiveness to connect them all to the Tourist Department Corporation of Pakistan (TDCP), said a press release issued here.

Together they will create destinations, connect music and artists, culture and traditions, and showcase them to the world.

NIFTH believes this would surely not only redefine tourism but also showcase Pakistan's heritage to the world.

With this NIFTH - Orangeloft & Sweettooth collaboration, nationwide tourism, and cultural fests are being initiated.

The first Glam Camp of the series is being held in Murree, a TDCP site that has been inactive for ages, which will now come alive on October 23, with camping, music, and other activities all happening at one place.