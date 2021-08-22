UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Launch 'Artisan Emporium' Soon:ED

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:30 PM

Lok Virsa to launch 'Artisan Emporium' soon:ED

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage-Lok Virsa (NIFTH) was planning to launch 'Artisan Emporium' soon to facilitate local artisan of the country in getting due share and acknowledgment of their artwork.

Talking to APP,Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali on Sunday said,"The program will ensure proper showcasing of the art pieces, along with providing sufficient amount or financial reward for their unmatched artwork prepared after unflinching hardwork.

" Lok Virsa ED said that this platform would promote their hardwork and skills to get them reasonable amount of money for their locally produced handmade products like shawls, handicrafts and decorative items.

He said the ignored families of these artisans would be assisted in getting the chance to accommodate themselves with their families and children.

"The artisans are the one who embellished the crafts and handmade work which attracted the people to buy from all over the world," he added.

