UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Mark Kashmir Black Day On October 27

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Lok Virsa to mark Kashmir Black day on October 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), in connection with Kashmir Black Day, will arrange a series of activities on October 27 to highlight Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme to be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan at Pakistan National Heritage Museum will feature screening of video documentaries, display of banners, photo exhibition and display of Kashmiri folk crafts.

The video documentaries on Kashmir will be screened on a large multimedia projector for the public all day while the banners highlighting Kashmir cause will also feature the event.

The exclusive photo exhibition will be mounted in the Hall of Changing Exhibitions.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu October Event All

Recent Stories

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

4 minutes ago
 Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV ..

Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV anchor Arshad Sharif

1 hour ago
 China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan fr ..

China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan from grey list

1 hour ago
 Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australi ..

Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australia in T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.