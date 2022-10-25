Lok Virsa to mark Kashmir Black day on October 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), in connection with Kashmir Black Day, will arrange a series of activities on October 27 to highlight Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme to be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan at Pakistan National Heritage Museum will feature screening of video documentaries, display of banners, photo exhibition and display of Kashmiri folk crafts.

The video documentaries on Kashmir will be screened on a large multimedia projector for the public all day while the banners highlighting Kashmir cause will also feature the event.

The exclusive photo exhibition will be mounted in the Hall of Changing Exhibitions.