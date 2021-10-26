Lok Virsa to observe Oct 27 as Black Day in solidarity with Kashmiris

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa would observe October 27 as Black Day to show solidarity with the Kashmir brethren

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa would observe October 27 as Black Day to show solidarity with the Kashmir brethren.

Like every year, on the directives of Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan and government, October 27 is being observed as Black Day against the illegal Indian occupation in occupied Kashmir, said a press release.

In this regard, Lok Virsa would organize special programs for October 27, as an expression of solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

Apart from this, a video documentary on Occupied Kashmir will also be screened and banners based on various slogans in support of the Kashmiri people's struggle for independence will be displayed at the Lok Virsa Complex and black flags will be hoisted.