UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa To Observe Quaid's Day In Befitting Manner On Dec 25

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:30 PM

Lok Virsa to observe Quaid's Day in befitting manner on Dec 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned various activities to celebrate 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 (Wednesday).

According to an official of Lok Virsa, the main events will be held at Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa to observe the birth anniversary of founder of nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that these events would be arranged with an aim to educate the youth about the Quaid's vision and Pakistan's ideology.

He said that special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideals and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.

He said that special programs which have been planned including launching of "Quaid's Vintage car" in Pakistan Monument Museum and Quaid's birthday cake cutting ceremony by the Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood followed by Photographic Exhibition besides exhibition of books in collaboration with National library of Pakistan, display of national songs on large screen multimedia projector in Museum Hall, screening of documentaries on Quaid's life in Pakistan Monument and Heritage Museum, performance by folk singers who will sing patriotic songs while a group of traditional drummers would also mesmerize audience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Quaid E Azam Democracy Car December Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi announces details for Culture Summit ..

13 seconds ago

CJP says no step was taken yet to reform police

2 minutes ago

The duo will be joined by history-making referee S ..

26 minutes ago

National cricket team’s players are eager for te ..

28 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Economic Development links dig ..

46 minutes ago

Pakistan players on ICC Women’s Championship jou ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.