Lok Virsa To Observe Quaid's Day In Befitting Manner

Sun 22nd December 2019 | 01:30 PM

Lok Virsa to observe Quaid's Day in befitting manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has planned various activities to celebrate 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 (Wednesday).

According to an official of Lok Virsa, the main events would be held at Pakistan Monument Museum and Lok Virsa to observe the birth anniversary of founder of nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said these events would be arranged with an aim to educate the youth about the Quaid's vision and Pakistan's ideology.

He said special events would be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the father of the nation, particularly with regards to rule of law, supremacy of constitution and upholding of democracy.

He said special programs have been planned including launching of "Quaid's Vintage car" in Pakistan Monument Museum and Quaid's birthday cake cutting ceremony.

Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood would be chief guest of the cake cutting ceremony, he informed adding, the ceremony would be followed by Photographic Exhibition besides exhibition of books in collaboration with National library of Pakistan, displaying national songs on large screen multimedia projector in Museum Hall, screening of documentaries on Quaid's life in Pakistan Monument and Heritage Museum, performance of patriotic songs by folk singers while a group of traditional drummers would also mesmerize audience.

