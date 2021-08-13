Lok Virsa to organize a day-long exhibition featuring master artisans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Lok Virsa would organize a day-long exhibition featuring master artisans in different specialized craft fields that will be held at National Heritage Museum on Saturday.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that the workshop was aimed to introduce these artisans to modern and innovative techniques of skills refinement, presentation, and marketing which will enable them to commercialize their artwork.

He said that training would be given in making Swati and Kashmiri shawl embroidery, Kashmiri wood carving, gabba, truck art, stone carving, lacquer art, woodwork, mirror work, making frames as well as pottery.

He said that a national exhibition of books will be held at Pakistan Monument Museum, Shakarparian from 10 am to 6 pm, collaborating with the National library of Pakistan.

