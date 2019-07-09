UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa To Organize Book Launch Event On July 17

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

Lok Virsa to organize book launch event on July 17

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize an event to launch a book on the history of Pakistan's Cinema "Journey through Lens: Pakistani Cinema" on July 17

ISLAMABAD, UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize an event to launch a book on the history of Pakistan's Cinema "Journey through Lens: Pakistani Cinema" on July 17.

The book has been authored by film historian and critic Aijaz Gul and Jamal Sohail. Aijaz Gul received his early education from Aitchison and F.C. College, Lahore. He earned his BA and MA in film studies from the University of Southern California Los Angeles, United States.

He has been writing on film for local and foreign publications and has published four books. As a member of Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC)� NETPAC and FIPRESCI, he has attended numerous international film festivals as jury chairman and member.

Jamal Sohail�is a double gold medalist and a graduate in media studies. He is an entrepreneur, filmmaker and educator. He teaches media studies and film production at school and university level. He is also a member of NETPAC and has attended numerous national and international film festivals as jury member.

"Journey through Lens: Pakistan Cinema" primarily focuses on the cinema of Pakistan which is an essential part of our cultural heritage.

It tracks the history of cinema in the subcontinent from 1906 when the first film shots from France were screened in a hotel in Mumbai.

However, it does not only tell the history of our cinema but also highlights the best from the fifties and beyond. Turning the pages of the book, the reader will take a walk down the memory lane, sometimes in nostalgic black and white and some times in the digital glamorous color images. Journey through Lens works both as a reference and text book. It provides essential knowledge about films.

It does not only cater to the need of film historians and critics but is also a valuable source of information for media/film students and enthusiasts. As there hasn't been written much on film industry in Pakistan, therefore this book is a modest attempt to take the readers on a joyful ride with laughter, action, romance and some moisten eyes (for those who are no longer with us but their labor, love and passion in the form of films that they left behind remains with us in the years to come).

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Mumbai Film And Movies Education France Hotel Los Angeles United States July Gold Media Event From Industry Best Asia Love

Recent Stories

Minister directs for timely completion of ongoing ..

1 minute ago

European stocks slide at open

1 minute ago

China Expresses Protest to US as Washington Approv ..

1 minute ago

US Slaps Anti-Subsidy Duties on Fabricated Structu ..

1 minute ago

Model Farwa Kazmi opens up about unfairness and di ..

21 minutes ago

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) introduce ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.