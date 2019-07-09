Lok Virsa to organize book launch event on July 17

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize an event to launch a book on the history of Pakistan's Cinema "Journey through Lens: Pakistani Cinema" on July 17

The book has been authored by film historian and critic Aijaz Gul and Jamal Sohail. Aijaz Gul received his early education from Aitchison and F.C. College, Lahore. He earned his BA and MA in film studies from the University of Southern California Los Angeles, United States.

The book has been authored by film historian and critic Aijaz Gul and Jamal Sohail. Aijaz Gul received his early education from Aitchison and F.C. College, Lahore. He earned his BA and MA in film studies from the University of Southern California Los Angeles, United States.

He has been writing on film for local and foreign publications and has published four books. As a member of Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC)� NETPAC and FIPRESCI, he has attended numerous international film festivals as jury chairman and member.

Jamal Sohail�is a double gold medalist and a graduate in media studies. He is an entrepreneur, filmmaker and educator. He teaches media studies and film production at school and university level. He is also a member of NETPAC and has attended numerous national and international film festivals as jury member.

"Journey through Lens: Pakistan Cinema" primarily focuses on the cinema of Pakistan which is an essential part of our cultural heritage.

It tracks the history of cinema in the subcontinent from 1906 when the first film shots from France were screened in a hotel in Mumbai.

However, it does not only tell the history of our cinema but also highlights the best from the fifties and beyond. Turning the pages of the book, the reader will take a walk down the memory lane, sometimes in nostalgic black and white and some times in the digital glamorous color images. Journey through Lens works both as a reference and text book. It provides essential knowledge about films.

It does not only cater to the need of film historians and critics but is also a valuable source of information for media/film students and enthusiasts. As there hasn't been written much on film industry in Pakistan, therefore this book is a modest attempt to take the readers on a joyful ride with laughter, action, romance and some moisten eyes (for those who are no longer with us but their labor, love and passion in the form of films that they left behind remains with us in the years to come).