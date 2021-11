Lok Virsa to organize exhibition 'Nuqte aur Dairay'

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize an exhibition titled "Nuqte aur Dairay" featuring a group artwork display from November 10. According to NIFTH, the exhibition curated by Maryam Irfan, Kausar Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize an exhibition titled "Nuqte aur Dairay" featuring a group artwork display from November 10. According to NIFTH, the exhibition curated by Maryam Irfan, Kausar Iqbal.

Eminent artists including Au Baba, Ambreen Siddqui, Hadiqa Aamir, Imran Ahmad, Kausar Iqbal, Maha Sohail, Mahnoor Tahir, Mahrukh, Maryam Irfan, Ramsah Irfan, Samia Vine, Saba Naz, Shajia Azam, Shireen Bano, Syeda Serat Zainab, Tahir Au Sadiq, Umme Laila and Zobia Yaqoob.

COVID-19 SOP's would be strictly followed and mask is mandatory. The exhibition would continue till November 21 at Lok Virsa Art Gallery, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.