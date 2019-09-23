Lok Virsa to organize literary session 'Lok Baithak on Safr-e-Ghazal'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Research and Media section of National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a literary session titled "Lok Baithak" on Safr-e-Ghazal at its Media Centre on September 26

The main purpose of the Lok Baithak is to revive the traditional informal sittings of the rural communities. As we all know that these Lok Baithaks were multifaceted and used to serve the multiple purposes of entertainment, social cohesion, knowledge sharing, creation of disciplinarian and organizational spirit and above all as hub of promotion of art and culture in these communities.

This programme is open to the people of all age groups and multiple ethnicities in the style that they themselves are the speakers and listeners with the Lok Virsa as regulator and facilitator only.

Participants are encouraged and allowed to bring their musical instruments and artifacts they specialize in. They are motivated to share the values, knowledge, wisdom, stories, songs, tales, fables, epics, jokes, traditional games, riddles etc. overall everything falling within the domain of folklore of their respective regions. Amateur singers and musicians among them sing and play music.

In this session of Lok Baithak Dr Ali Yasir a poet, a research scholar, a writer and an anchorperson would apprise audience on the origin and on the course of ghazal with an insightful review of the sub themes, text, similes, proverbs, and musical tones of this most fascinating genre of urdu literature.

While, Ghulam Abbass a renowned ghazal singer would talk on the various epochs of ghazal singing and would also sing ghazals on the occasion.

The recording of this programme will be available on Lok Virsa Youtube Channel before the next Lok Baithak session.

The ghazal is a short poem consisting of rhyming couplets, called�Sher�or�Bayt. Most ghazals have between seven and twelve�"shers". For a poem to be considered a true ghazal, it must have no fewer than five couplets. Almost all ghazals confine themselves to less than fifteen couplets (poems that exceed this length are more accurately considered as�qasidas).

Ghazal couplets end with the same rhyming pattern and are expected to have the same meter. The ghazal's uniqueness arises from its rhyme and refrain rules, referred to as the�'qaafiyaa' �and�'radif'�respectively.

�Pakistan first Opera Star Singer Saira Peter told APP that Pakistan has produced some of the finest ghazal singers of their time adding that the late Mehdi Hassan is certainly one of the best ghazal gems Pakistan has lost. She said that Noor Jehan, one of Pakistan's most iconic singers, was born as Allah Wasai in Kasur, Punjab, Pakistan on September 21, 1926.

She was known around the world as 'Malika-E-Tarannum' (The Queen of Melody). Initially an actor, she started her Pakistani playback singing career in 1960. Noor Jehan had command over several music genres, including the ghazal.

Singers often perform ghazals in mehfils (gatherings) and mushairas (evenings of poetry). Besides Urdu, ghazals in regional languages are also popular.

