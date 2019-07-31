UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa To Organize Literary Session On "Sufi Shah Inayat Shaheed"

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:56 PM

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a literary session "Muzakra series" focuses on "Sufi Shah Inayat Shaheed" on August 1 at its media centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a literary session "Muzakra series" focuses on "Sufi Shah Inayat Shaheed" on August 1 at its media centre.

In this Muzakra session , Speakers would explore Sindh Sufi traditions in general with a special focus on the personality and teachings of Sufi Shah Inayat Shaheed.

Sufi Shah Inayat is not only a distinguished Sufi personality of Sindh but also makes a very illustrious Sufi thought and personality of the history of Sub-continent. His thoughts specially revolved around the subjects of unity of existence, unity of religions, unity of humanity, self recognition, divine love, patriotism, abolition of injustice and socialism.

Assistant Professor Dr. Manzoor Vesserio, National Institute of Pakistan Studies (NIPS), Quaid e Azam University (QAU), Islamabad will be our expert speaker.

Professor Vesserio is a researcher, a teacher, a linguist and a folklorist with seven published books and ten research articles to his credit.

He has participated in various national and international conferences. His areas of interest include; Sindhi language, Pakistani languages, history, Sufism and folklore.

Inayat was born in 1655 AD in Miranpur village now renamed Jhoke Sharif. After being labelled as a rebel and infidel for his socialist struggles, he was killed in 1718 AD by the local rulers of Sindh.

His philosophy was to serve the humanity and to consider all humans as equals," said Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio.

His message was one of love, tolerance and equality. Peasants left their respective lands to work for Shah Inayat as he had organized collective farming on his lands.

