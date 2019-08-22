UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa To Organize Lok Baithak On "Traditional Musical Family Patiala" On August 29

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:11 PM

Lok Virsa to organize Lok Baithak on

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize 10th session of literary people called 'Lok Baithak' on 'Traditional Musical Family Patiala' on August 29, at its Media Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize 10th session of literary people called 'Lok Baithak' on 'Traditional Musical Family Patiala' on August 29, at its Media Center.

In-depth discussion would be held on the contribution of Patiala family in the field of Music.

Professor Shahbaz Ali, a musicologist, a singer, solo harmonium player and a writer,� would share his thoughts and experiences on the topic.

He would also apprise the audience on the universal knowledge of music, its history, down and fall and reasons associated therewith in sub-continent with a special focus on world famous Patiala Musical Family.

Ustad Raees, a world recognized violin player, son of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan (world recognized sittar player) of Patiala family, would play different ragas on violin.

Nadir Abbas, a disciple of the family, and Professor Shahbaz would sing ragas. Ustad Raees would also apprise the audience on how violin got localized in sub continent.��The recording of this program will be available on our Youtube Channel before the next Lok Baithak session.

