Lok Virsa To Organize Musical Show "RockNite" On Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a musical show titled "Rocknite" here on Sunday.

Lok Virsa organized the event in collaboration with the Hill Joint musical band.

Famous musical bands would perform at the rooftop theater of Lok Virsa, said an invitation issued here.

Lok Virsa directed the participants to strictly abide by standard operating procedure to curtail spread of COVID-19.

It is to be mentioned here that Lok Virsa has recently resumed its cultural activities at its premises after relaxation were announced regarding COVID-19 pandemic lock down.

