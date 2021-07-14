Lok Virsa To Organize Musical Show Titled "RockNite" On Jul 18

UrduPoint.com
National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a musical show titled "Rocknite" on July 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize a musical show titled "Rocknite" on July 18.

According to an announcement issued here , the famous musical bands would perform at the event.

The musical performance would be held at rooftop theater of Lok Virsa .

Lok Virsa organized the event in collaboration with the Hill Joint musical band.

Lok Virsa has recently resumed its cultural activities at its premises which were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The management of Lok Virsa said COVID-19 SOP's would strictly be observed at its premises.

