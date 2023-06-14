UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Organize Saqafati Mela

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Lok Virsa is going to organize a five-day "Saqafati Mela" from June 15 to June 19 at its Complex, at Garden Avenue, Shakarparian

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Lok Virsa is going to organize a five-day "Saqafati Mela" from June 15 to June 19 at its Complex, at Garden Avenue, Shakarparian.

The festival aims at promoting Pakistan's folk heritage, strengthen national harmony and integration among all federating units through a cultural perspective and contributing in minimizing poverty among master artisans by providing them a platform to demonstrate their skills at the national level.

The Inaugural Ceremony of the Festival will be held on Thursday, 15th June, 2023 at 7 pm at Lok Virsa open-air theatre. Cultural Diversity Show featuring folk artists and folk musicians will be held on Friday, 16th June, 2023 at 8 pm at Lok Virsa open-air theatre.

Performances by PNCA Performing Art Theatre on Saturday, 17th June, 2023 at 8 pm at Lok Virsa open air theatre. Closing ceremony with live musical performances, presentation of shields and certificates will be held on Monday, 19th June, 2023 at 8:00 pm at Lok Virsa open air theatre.

Daily attractions during the festival include, an exhibition of Artisans-at-work, Folk Paintings, cultural exhibition by Mew community, Folk Dance Performances, Performances by Traditional Drummers (Dholis), Craft Bazaar, Folk Cuisine, Puppet Show, Children Play Area etc. The festival will continue daily from 12:00 (Noon) to 11:00 pm. Entry ticket is Rs.100/- per head and Rs.50/- for students.

