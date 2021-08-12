UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Organize Special Cultural Programs On Independence Day

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa would organize special cultural programs on Independence Day (August 14)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) Lok Virsa would organize special cultural programs on Independence Day (August 14).

According to Lok Virsa, an exhibition featuring master artisans in different specialized craft fields will be held at National Heritage Museum on the premises of Lok Virsa.

A national exhibition of books focusing on the contribution of national heroes in the creation of Pakistan will be held at Pakistan Monument Museum, Shakarparian, collaborating with the National library of Pakistan.

A national exhibition of photographs showing various stages of the struggle for freedom, birth, and development of Pakistan as a progressive state will be arranged at the Pakistan Monument Museum in collaboration with the National Archives of Pakistan.

Other activities include screening documentaries on Pakistan, Video documentaries on "Birth of Pakistan" and "Pakistan Movement" will be screened at National Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum Lok Virsa food Court will present traditional cuisine representing all provinces/ regions at the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

