UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa To Organize Ten-day 'Lok Mela' From Nov 15

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:57 AM

Lok Virsa to organize ten-day 'Lok Mela' from Nov 15

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), National History and Literary Heritage Division, would organize ten-day annual folk festival, known as "Lok Mela" from November 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), National History and Literary Heritage Division, would organize ten-day annual folk festival, known as "Lok Mela" from November 15.

According to announcement, the ten-day Mela would be organized in collaboration with all provincial culture departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Balitstan.

The festival aims at promoting indigenous folk heritage, creating harmony among all federating units and providing a platform to master artisans, folk artists and rural performers to get recognition of their talent at national level.

The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, folk cuisine and other many attractions.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Jammu November All From

Recent Stories

Huge financial support reaches Maulana Fazlur Rehm ..

11 minutes ago

Total of 13 People Injured in Explosion in Afghani ..

3 minutes ago

US Should Develop Dialogue With Those Who Will Sha ..

3 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific ups its AI game by introducing the al ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 8, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.