Lok Virsa to organize ten-day 'Lok Mela' from Nov 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), National History and Literary Heritage Division, would organize ten-day annual folk festival, known as "Lok Mela" from November 15.

According to announcement, the ten-day Mela would be organized in collaboration with all provincial culture departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Balitstan.

The festival aims at promoting indigenous folk heritage, creating harmony among all federating units and providing a platform to master artisans, folk artists and rural performers to get recognition of their talent at national level.

The main features include provincial cultural pavilions, folkloric song and dance performances, exotic craft bazaar, folk cuisine and other many attractions.