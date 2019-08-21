UrduPoint.com
Lok Virsa To Organize Ten-day Long Independence Day Celebrations From Tomorrow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 05:26 PM

Lok Virsa to organize ten-day long Independence Day celebrations from tomorrow

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize ten-day long Independence Day celebrations from August 22 to 31st August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize ten-day long Independence Day celebrations from August 22 to 31st August.

Minister for Federal education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood will be the chief guest at the occasion.

The minister will inaugurate ten-day long celebrations on Thursday, at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Shakarparian.

Various cultural activities would be held including exhibition of books on Pakistan Movement in collaboration with National library of Pakistan.

The exhibition will continue till 31st August 2019.

Other events includes 'Milli Naghma' presentations, live performances by youth to pay tribute to Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, people of Kashmir and martyred.

The ten-day long programmes would focus on the freedom movement, heroes of the Pakistan Movement, the rich culture and traditions of Pakistan through performing arts and Kashmir.

