UrduPoint.com

Lok Virsa To Organize Three-day Autumn Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 12:55 PM

Lok Virsa to organize three-day Autumn Festival

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint would organize a three-day Autumn Festival from September 17 to 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint would organize a three-day Autumn Festival from September 17 to 19.

With talented folk and independent artists and bands from all over the country, the event will save our environment by spreading positive vibes of musical and positive enforcement about climate change and saving our environment.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Talha Ali told APP that three-day music and cultural festival with two nights camping option at festival grounds for music lovers who want to join from far and beyond.

He said that with daily workshops, seminars, talks, poetry reading, miniature art, pottery stand-up comedy and theatre during the day, and musical festival at night, the event will be an all-inclusive cultural extravaganza.

He said that registrations for folk and independent artists are now open till September 4.

/395

Related Topics

Music Reading September Event All From Love

Recent Stories

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in independence am ..

Vietnam to free 3,000 prisoners in independence amnesty

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan playing a 'crucial' role for a peaceful, ..

Pakistan playing a 'crucial' role for a peaceful, stable Afghanistan: Shireen Ma ..

2 minutes ago
 US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan Proves Point ..

US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan Proves Pointlessness of Intervention - Bei ..

2 minutes ago
 UN Women, GWU organise virtual session titled &#03 ..

UN Women, GWU organise virtual session titled &#039;Women Parliamentarians: Ambi ..

28 minutes ago
 Qatar Presses Taliban to Allow Foreign Security Pr ..

Qatar Presses Taliban to Allow Foreign Security Presence at Kabul Airport

21 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Kyrgyz President on Independen ..

Putin Congratulates Kyrgyz President on Independence Day - Kremlin

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.