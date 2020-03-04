Lok Virsa to remain close on 17,19, 21 March

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has announced that two National Museums, Heritage Museums and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain close on 17,19 and 21 March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has announced that two National Museums, Heritage Museums and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain close on 17,19 and 21 March.

On account of preparations for Pakistan Day Parade, the two national museums will remain close for general public, said an official of Lok Virsa.