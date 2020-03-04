UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lok Virsa To Remain Close On 17,19, 21 March

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:14 PM

Lok Virsa to remain close on 17,19, 21 March

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has announced that two National Museums, Heritage Museums and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain close on 17,19 and 21 March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has announced that two National Museums, Heritage Museums and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain close on 17,19 and 21 March.

On account of preparations for Pakistan Day Parade, the two national museums will remain close for general public, said an official of Lok Virsa.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Day March

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Jalila Haider wins International Wome ..

19 minutes ago

S. Korea's exports of masks up 9-fold in Jan. amid ..

1 minute ago

Disappointment, uncertainty at Sanders Super Tuesd ..

1 minute ago

Pukaar 15 receives 37,193 phone calls

1 minute ago

AI earthquake monitoring system to quickly generat ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo's Nikkei flat as investors eye Democratic ra ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.