Lok Virsa to remain closed from July 30 to Aug to 3

National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday announced that both museums will remain closed for public from Thursday, 30th July to Monday, 3rd August 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :National Institute of Folk & Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Thursday announced that both museums will remain closed for public from Thursday, 30th July to Monday, 3rd August 2020.

According to the official notification,in line with Government instructions to control Covid-19 on the occasion of Eid both museums administered by Lok Virsa namely Heritage Museum and Pakistan Monument Museum will remain closed for 7 days.